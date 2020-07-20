Amlactin

Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy Aha Cream

$9.18

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy is ideal for tough, rough dry skin on the feet. This is a patented formula with ULTRAPLEX*, our powerful Alpha-Hydroxy Therapy, which gently exfoliates rough, dry skin plus is clinically proven to hydrate. This rich, concentrated cream softens tough, dry skin on the feet, so you can experience touchable, soft feet from heel to toe. Soften plus restore rough, dry feet with AmLactin Foot Repair Cream. AmLactin products contain rich emollients and other creamy humectants that work in concert with Lactic Acid to instantly hydrate, plus relieve roughness. Use daily to reveal the skin's underlying healthy-looking texture and appearance. That's the power of the Plus.