Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Kocostar
Foot Peeling Pack
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
A peeling foot mask.
Featured in 1 story
Our Favorite Foot Peels For Under $20
by
Refinery29
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LL's Magnetic Clay Bath
Natural Detox Clay Bath
$39.00
from
LL's Magnetic Clay
BUY
DETAILS
The Seaweed Bath Co.
Detox Bath
$12.89
from
The Seaweed Bath Co.
BUY
DETAILS
Pursoma
Resurrection Bath
$32.00
from
Pursoma
BUY
DETAILS
Travalo
Travalo Pure Easy Fill Perfume Spray In Silver
$12.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Kocostar
DETAILS
Kocostar
Rose Petal Face Mask
£4.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Kocostar
Kocostar Foot Therapy
$10.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Kocostar
Rose Lip Mask
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Kocostar
Nail Therapy Multivitamin Nail Treatment
$3.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted