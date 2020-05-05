Flexispot

Professional foot massager Equipped with 3 modes, the FlexiSpot foot massager offers a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage. Choose between 5 intensities based on your preference. This foot massager helps relieve aching and tired feet. Remote control & LCD display control Remote control and LCD display show modes, intensities, time, and heat settings. You can use either the remote control or LCD panel to change the settings— whichever is easiest for you. The remote control allows you to change the settings without needing to bend over. Heating therapy With 113 °F soothing heat therapy, this Shiatsu foot massager improves blood circulation, relieves muscle tension, helps you get better sleep. The heat function can be adjusted independently. Flexible time setting Smart time settings allow you to enjoy a foot massage in the midst of your busy schedule. Choose from 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 minutes from your massage. And don’t worry about leaving the massager on too long — there’s a default 15-minute auto shut-off timer for your safety. Detachable & washable cover The FlexiSpot foot massage includes a washable cover that can be zipped on and off for easy cleaning. The whole family can use the foot massager and it will still smell fresh and clean. Fits up to size 11 feet for whole family A deep-tissue foot massage is relaxing no matter how old you are. The whole family will enjoy using the FlexiSpot foot massage to rejuvenate their feet and unwind after a long day of running around.