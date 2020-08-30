LAPCOS

Foot Mask

$6.00

RESTORE SOFT SUPPLE FEET - Slip on these nourishing single use slippers and revitalize tired, stressed feet. Indulge in an at home pedi with this refreshing foot mask. Infused with ingredients that heal and restore one of our hardest working parts of the body REFRESHING NATURAL INGREDIENTS - Our Foot Mask features soothing Lavender and Peppermint Oil to provide much needed relief and nourishment for feet and for the senses. Revive dull skin and invigorate senses MOISTURIZE AND SOOTHE - Alleviating fatigue in feet deserves a covetable spot in the skincare routine, and the mask is the ideal format to soothe. Restore moisture and treat dry cracked feet K-BEAUTY ESSENTIAL - A cult favorite brand, created with the highest quality ingredients and uncompromising dedication to innovation in beauty and skincare. LAPCOS guarantee satisfaction! HOW TO USE - Wash and dry feet. Remove and unfold the foot mask from the packaging, slip on your foot and use the clear label to fasten around your ankle. After about 10-20 minutes of free activity, remove the mask. Gently pat in the remaining essence Whether navigating the treacherous heights of stilettos or supporting high impact running workouts, the feet are one of the hardest working parts of the body. Alleviating fatigue in feet deserves a covetable spot in the skincare routine, and the mask is the ideal format to soothe. Our Foot Mask features soothing Lavender and Peppermint Oil to provide much needed relief and nourishment for feet and for the senses.