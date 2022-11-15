Sephora Collection

Foot Mask

$5.00

A line of disposable sock masks soaked in rich formulas to deliver maximum results in as little as 20 minutes.What it does: These soothing and comforting single-use socks each offer a targeted active ingredient to nourish, relax, and address foot concerns.Lavender Foot Mask: Alleviates fatigue and aching feet with a soothing and refreshing effect thanks to lavender extract and menthol.Almond Foot Mask: Comforts and nourishes dry feet and softens rough areas with almond extract.What else you need to know: These masks are clinically proven suitable for all skin types.This product is not tested on animals.Ingredient Note:All SEPHORA COLLECTION products comply with the most rigorous international laws on product safetygoing beyond satisfying European and US Cosmetics regulations. They also satisfy the strictest internal requirements of development, quality, traceability, and safety, and lead by example with a Restricted Substance List that excludes more than 1,400 substances.