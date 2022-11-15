Sephora Collection
Foot Mask
$5.00
At Sephora
A line of disposable sock masks soaked in rich formulas to deliver maximum results in as little as 20 minutes.What it does: These soothing and comforting single-use socks each offer a targeted active ingredient to nourish, relax, and address foot concerns.Lavender Foot Mask: Alleviates fatigue and aching feet with a soothing and refreshing effect thanks to lavender extract and menthol.Almond Foot Mask: Comforts and nourishes dry feet and softens rough areas with almond extract.What else you need to know: These masks are clinically proven suitable for all skin types.This product is not tested on animals.Ingredient Note:All SEPHORA COLLECTION products comply with the most rigorous international laws on product safetygoing beyond satisfying European and US Cosmetics regulations. They also satisfy the strictest internal requirements of development, quality, traceability, and safety, and lead by example with a Restricted Substance List that excludes more than 1,400 substances.