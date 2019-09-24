Belmint

Foot Bath Massager With Heat - Foot Spa Machine Feet Soaking Tub Features Vibration, Spa Roller Massage Modes

$79.98

RELAX & MASSAGE YOUR FEET - Your feet have never looked or felt better once using this foot bath spa massager with heat! With 6 motorized pressure-node rollers, this heated spa foot massager machine is designed to provide a kneading massage to your tired and aching feet. This foot spa tub features 3 different massage modes that can be adjusted on the LCD screen and provide exceptional functions from heating to bubbles to improve blood circulation, relieve fatigue, and gain a softer skin . ENJOY A ‘HOT JACUZZI’ FOR YOUR FEET - The Belmint foot tub with heat is equipped with PTC heating semiconductor, our foot soaking tub feet massager warms the water up to 118°F. You can enjoy a nice luxury hot spa to help with swelling, redness, throbbing, and even soften hard areas of the feet. Your skin will be soft, add essential oil for a nice foot soak and therapy! your toenails will look fresher and softer to cut . SPA BUBBLES JET MASSAGE TO HEAL FATIGUE - Turn on the bubble jet function to soothe plantar fasciitis and relax overworked feet. You can add a few drops of essential or some Epsom salt to enjoy a therapeutic spa massage for feet and get a fresh feeling for your feet . EASY TRANSPORTATION ANYWHERE - Whether you want to sit back in your chair to read or watch TV or just relax on the sofa and do nothing, this foot tub pedicure spa features wheels to move it easily anywhere you need it. And when you want to change the water or store the machine, it has a drain pipe for easy draining and the wheels will help you take the tub to your bathtub or sink to refill or drain out the water . 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Backed by unbeatable customer satisfaction, this foot spa massager comes with a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure peace of mind. Either get a replacement or return it for a full refund- no questions asked .