Belmint

Foot Bath Massager With Heat -

C$99.99

Enjoy the ultimate relaxation for your feet with Belmint Foot Spa Massager The Complete Resort Experience for HomeFor the brave men and women who work tirelessly on their feet all day long, you can kick back and receive a relaxing spa retreat that helps unwind your body and soul, and recover from the hectic life of the daily grind. Belmint knows what you really need for soothing your tired muscles and even more, enjoy every moment as you feel great relief from tensions, swells, and stiff. Our Foot Spa Massager is a truly pampering appliance to have around as it is integrated with all the best features of acupressure, shiatsu, heat, hydrotherapy to revitalize your feet and improve your overall body condition.All-in-One Pedicure BathWith just the touch of a button, our multifunctional foot spa massager delivers a relaxing massage, bubble bliss and thermotherapy to your achy soles, heel, and toes. The multiple water jets crate thousands of oxygenated bubbles to relieve pressure, athletes foot, burning sensation, plantar fasciitis, joint and ligament pain. The integrated heat function along the bubble feature, you can benefit of improved blood flow and circulation as this may soften old calluses and hard areas of your feet so you can just easily cleanse dead skin and calluses on your feet and feel them like brand new. Specifications:User-Friendly LCD screen for easy navigation.Timing massage: up to 60 minutes.Features 3 different massage modes.Equipped with drain pipe for easy draining.Spa bubbles massage.Heating function up to 118F.Convenient wheels for easy movement.Save costly spa services and enjoy unconditional foot spa massage from home with Belmint Foot Spa Massager.Click add to cart button and order yours today!