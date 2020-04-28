Two Tumbleweeds

Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners

A fun new way to shake up your cooking routine, Foodie Dice provides inspiration for creating simple, seasonal meals. Simply select the five primary dice, add a seasonal veggie die and roll. Then shop, cook, and eat! Over 186,000 possible meal combinations to inspire creativity in the kitchen. Includes 5 primary dice (protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient) and 4 seasonal veggie dice Vegetarian & vegan-friendly — the protein die includes both meat and vegetarian options on each side, so you can choose which to use Here's what you might be having for dinner if you rolled the dice: sauté / pork OR eggs / potato / carrots / dill / bacon grill / beef OR tempeh / rice / corn / cilantro / onions ....................... Pair these dice with our What's for Dinner Notepad to make weekly meal planning creative & fun! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0771Y54GB.