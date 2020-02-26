Reston Lloyd

Food Storage Enamelware, Black Marble (12pc Set)

$45.00 $36.86

Heavy gauge carbon steel bowls with stain-resistant enamel finish and stainless steel rim Versatile set is great for food prep, storage, or serving; colored exterior and white interior Set includes one each: 1/2-qt. , 3/4-qt. , 1 1/4-qt, 1 1/2-qt, 2 1/4-qt and 3-qt. Size bowls, each with its own BPA free air tight lid Each bowl nests inside one another for optimum storage Hand wash and towel dry This two-piece heavy-gauge enamel on steel bowl set will find constant use for mixing, serving or storing. The stain-resistant porcelain enamel finish bowls and matching plastic lids will be sure to please. Includes 1/2-qt. , 3/4-qt. , 1 1/4-qt, 1 1/2-qt, 2 1/4-qt and 3-D. Size bowls each with their own BPA free air tight lid. Each bowl has a colorful enameled outside as well as a clean white Enamel interior finish. Sponge ware painting has been around for a very long time. However it's been hard to incorporate this painted technique with the current color trends. Now you can enjoy a more vintage look but in your more modern colors such as Orange, turquoise, lime and Red! Mix and match from the modernly vintage line of colanders, stock pots, utensil holders and more to expand your collection. The bowls will nest inside each other according to size for easy storage. They are so durable in so many settings. Use them to store food in your refrigerator or in your freezer if you choose. Their bright colored finish acts as a great accent serving dish for your table as well.