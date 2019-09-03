Fullstar

Food Storage Containers With Lids (17 Pack)

✅ 34 PIECE SET includes 17 containers with 17 lids. Store and transport entrees and soups confidently with our revolutionary snap-lock containers. Also great for small arts and crafts supplies like beads. ✅ LEAKPROOF 4-hinge locking system forms an airtight, watertight seal between container and lid. Never endure spilled food in your lunch bag again. Translucent design allows easy identification of contents. ✅ 6 SIZES fulfill all your storage needs. Includes (2) 33.8 oz rectangular container; (4) 28.4 oz rectangular containers ; (2)23.6 oz round containers ; (2) 18.6 oz rectangular containers; (3)11.8 oz rectangular containers and (4) 1.2 oz dressing cups. ✅ FDA APPROVED polypropylene plastic contains no BPA, phthalates or other toxins to leach into food. Fullstar Containers are refrigerator, freezer, microwave safe (base only, NOT lid, under 5 min, under 700 Watt,*for at least half-full container). Fullstar Food Storage Containers make efficient use of every inch of your home kitchen because they are stackable and nesting. ✅ Customer Satisfaction is our top priority. Fullstar insists on the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes to bring you superior kitchen accessories. We confidently offer a Money Back Guarantee on our Food Storage Containers. In the unlikely event that they do not perform as promised, return them for a 100% refund of your purchase price.