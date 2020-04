Food Huggers

Food Huggers Set Of 5 Reusable Silicone Food Savers (autumn Harvest) – Patented Product

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

Sets of Five available exclusively from the INVENTORS themselves. Covers and saves your fruits and veggies to keep them fresh Includes unique Banana Hugger Wraps around your fruit halves to create a tight seal 100% FDA Silicone / 100% BPA and Phthalate Free