Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
$899.00
$719.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pottery Barn
Need a few alternatives?
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
BUY
$719.00
$899.00
Pottery Barn
Forest Gate
55-inch Modern Ladder Bookcase
BUY
$71.99
$119.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Taracea
Walden Reclaimed Buffet
BUY
$1799.95
$2198.00
Anthropologie
Burrow
Serif Coffee Table
BUY
$330.00
$495.00
Burrow
More from Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
BUY
$719.00
$899.00
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Disney Mickey Mouse Shaped Stoneware Teapot
BUY
$46.99
$59.00
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Tava Handwoven Rattan Oval Napkin Rings
BUY
$49.00
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Safi Handwoven Seagrass Planter
BUY
$9.99
$14.50
Pottery Barn
More from Furniture
Pottery Barn
Folsom Round Nesting Coffee Tables
BUY
$719.00
$899.00
Pottery Barn
Forest Gate
55-inch Modern Ladder Bookcase
BUY
$71.99
$119.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Taracea
Walden Reclaimed Buffet
BUY
$1799.95
$2198.00
Anthropologie
Burrow
Serif Coffee Table
BUY
$330.00
$495.00
Burrow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted