Bosley

Professional Strength Follicle Nourisher

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Bosley Pro Healthy Hair Follicle Nourisher primes the scalp, helping to amplify effects when used with other Bosley Pro treatments. This treatment is designed for scalp, not hair. It is designed to replenish follicles with essential vitamins. Brand Story Bosley Professional Strength is dedicated to giving confidence to both men and women who struggle with fine hair, thinning hair and hair loss, by offering comprehensive hair solutions and superior products.