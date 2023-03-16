DENY Designs

Folk Floral Cutouts Blackout Window Panel

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 57181372; Color Code: 040 Whimsical window panel featuring a print by Beshka Kueser for Deny, in a lightweight polyester construction, made opaque to keep out the light while you dream sweet. Featuring an allover stamped floral and rod pocket sleeve along upper edge. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 84"l x 50"w