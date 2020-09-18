Beachcrest Home

Foliage Tree In Basket

$86.40 $56.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This Foliage Tree in a Basket epitomizes bringing the beauty of nature’s magnificent outdoors right into your home. Our artisans have re-created the ultimate in faux foliage with this 38-inch tall broad-leafed tree set comfortably into a dark brown wood basket. Every detail has been considered right down to the 18-inch span of the nicely veined forest green leaves.