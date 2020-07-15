Joseph Joseph

Folding Silicone Trivet Pot Holder

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Protect valuable surfaces from burns and scratches Simple pull-mechanism for easy opening Heat resistant up to 428°F Suitable for single pans or dishes with a base diameter up to 9.75 inches Folds for compact storage This simple design opens out to provide a stable stand for a large pan or casserole dish then folds neatly down for easy, compact storage. Its silicone arms are non-slip, non-scratch and heat resistant up to 220°C/428°F.