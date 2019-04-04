Search
Folding Metal Bookshelf

$199.00
At Urban Outfitters
Small space storage made so efficient with this folding metal bookshelf. Folding metal structure flattens out when needed and expands to hold books, trinkets, speakers and just about anything you want to display. Moderate assembly required.
Featured in 1 story
Small-Space Renters' Dilemmas Solved
by Elizabeth Buxton