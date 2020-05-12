MaxKare

Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike W/pulse Sensor

$189.99

【Strong and Durable Steel Frame 】- The 3 in 1 exercise bike made of thicker and higher quality steel, reaches 440lb of the bending strength, loading 300lbs of the maximum dynamic bearing, and suitable height from 4ft 11in to 6ft 3in. So, this exercise bike can Provide you with a better fitness platform. 【Advanced Tension Rope Design】 - The exercise bike with arm tension straps can meet your needs of whole-body exercise, increasing the muscle exercise of the back and the arm while exercising the legs, calories burned, and gives you a more scientific and efficient exercise. 【Comfortable Cushion and Backrest】 - The foldable exercise bike made of high-density sponges and ergonomically designed, supports your back and hands during your continuous exercise to make your exercise process more comfortable. 【Multi-Functional LCD Monitor】 - The indoor exercise bike can tracks your multiple sports data, including real-time heart rate, real-time speed, total mileage, time count and calories burned, making you better understand your own fitness status, and equipped with tablet phone bracket which could keep your exercise and relax simultaneously. 【FOLDING & EASY TO MOVE】The exercise bike can be folded to ½ the size for storage. With transportation wheels, easy to move the exercise to wherever you want.