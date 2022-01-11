HITOSPORT

Folding Exercise Bike With Arm Resistance Bands

$249.99 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

330Lbs Weight Capacity - Our foldable stationary bikes are made of commercial quality steel and adopted more stable Triangle-structures instead of ordinary X-structure, which is very sturdy and durable to ensure safety 10-Level Magnetic Resistance - The exercise bike with 10 levels of adjustable resistance allows you to customize your own workout. The magnetic resistance of the exercise bike ensures smooth and quiet workouts while cycling, it will not interfere with watching TV, listening to music or while talking on the phone LCD Monitor & PAD Mount - Indoor cycling bike is equipped with LCD monitor that displays time, distance(miles), calories burned, heart rate, speed and RPM. The iPad mount is compatible with all phones and iPad 7-Levels Height Adjustment - The seat can be easily adjustable to fit users 5‘3" to 6’1". The comfortable cushion and backrest made of high-density sponges to supports your back and hands during your continuous exercise to make your exercise process more comfortable