SOFSYS

Folding Desk

$49.99

Multipurpose Desk – A versatile, space-saving design that offers style and functionality this writing desk provides plenty of space for using a laptop, supporting a computer monitor and peripherals, writing, drawing and more. Strong, Foldable Metal Frame – The smart pop-up style of our modern desk makes it ideal for saving space in an office, bedroom or personal area while still providing a stable, well-balanced frame that better supports your tech and accessories. Sturdy, Minimalistic Style – Able to support up to 70 lbs. on heavy-duty, powder-coated metal tube legs this computer writing desk is great for students, small business owners, or professionals but also lets you add a touch of personal décor. Premium Writing Surfaces – We use the highest-quality E0-grade particle board to ensure they’re safer for daily use, scratch resistant, and waterproof; all to expand your personality creativity and innovation. Key Product Features Trusted Quality Assurance – Like our other gaming desks and writing desks this home office desk comes backed by our reliable customer service and responsive support. Contact us with any questions today. Take more control over your daily work, gaming, and design opportunities with a computer desk made to optimize your multi-tasking. We live in an always-on, super busy world which means we’re constantly multitasking and management multiple outlets simultaneously. That’s why you need more than a standard work desk to help you stay ahead of your work, school, and gaming with a SOFSYS Modern Folding Writing Desk. Designed with a standard work surface and a raised area for additional monitors, writing and drawing accessories, or even stylish décor, it’s made for modern homes that value versatile, space-saving functionality. Trusted Quality Assurance Here at SOFSYS we take the quality of our products and the support we provide customers seriously, which is why our E0-Grade particle board meets strict eco-friendly standards, USA Furniture compliance requirements such as EPA TSCA Title VI, and California 93120 Phase 2 formaldehyde compliance regulations. All to give you premier quality with long-term support you can trust. Product Details: Modern Folding Desk Versatile Gaming, Writing, and Creative Workspace Waterproof, Scratch Resistance Particle Board Easy to Set Up and No Assembly Required Non-Toxic Powder-Coated Metal Tube Legs Quick Pop Up and Foldable Frame Weight Capacity: Up to 70 lbs. Dimensions: 25.6” x 18.5” x 29.1” and 31.7” Optimize your workspace with a folding computer desk that provides versatile gaming, writing, and design space in a smart, simplistic design by clicking Add to Cart above to get today.