Telescope Casual

Folding Beach Chair

$85.05 $77.00

Buy Now Review It

At Perigold

High quality extra heavy aluminum frame Heavy-duty zinc plated steel braces Made in the U.S.A This Chair is 100% designed, manufactured, and assembled in the USA The beach chair features strong 1-inch aluminum frame has been extruded and drawn for extra strength and is assembled using zinc-plated rivets and screws This chair is simple in design yet it is durable, comfortable and easy to fold up and carry to the beach or camp site. The fabric is weather resistant and securely attached using zinc plated nails. Chairs Fold Compactly for easy storage. Made in the USA