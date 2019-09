Muji

MUJI's Foldaway guest mattress is perfect for visitors and can also be used as a floor cushion. It folds up neatly with a belt secured by velcro. The removable cover is 68% linen; 32% cotton and can be dry cleaned. Dimensions of bed: W: 67 x D: 189 x H: 9cm Dimensions of folded bed: W: 67 x D: 63 x H: 27cm