Foldable Table Lamp

$26.99

Desktop reading light - close the lampshade is a light table lamp, 360 ° adjust the angle of illumination, three-level brightness adjustment, to meet the different needs of your lighting when reading. ☼Portable night light - wooden handle can support the table lamp on the table, but also can be held in the hand, very light and portable. In the outdoor activities night, it will be loved by children, but also a necessity for adventure lovers. ☼Touch switch - there is a raised circle above the USB charging port, that is the power switch. Press once to change the brightness, press the fourth to turn off the power. Built-in 1200mA lithium electronic, after the battery is fully charged, the indicator light will automatically go out. ☼Multi-scene application - Retractable desk lamp gives your room a warm and soft atmosphere, just enough to shine without glare. It can also be placed in the living room courtyard, computer, office, study, etc. You will love it. . ☼Protecting the eyes - we all know that light gives us hope and direction in the dark. However, the human eye has different requirements for the intensity of light at different time periods. This lantern has three levels of brightness to protect your eyes are far from the damage of bad light sources.