Easyfashion

Foldable Pet Swimming Pool Bathing Tub Indoor Outdoor Blue,63 X 12 Inch, Xxl

$81.45

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Durable PVC material: The pet pool is made well of high-quality PVC and MDF boards. This dog swimming pool can work well for everyday use without leaking and collapsing, durable for a long time. Waterproof & non-slip: The dog swimming pool is covered by durable PVC material to provide a high-quality swimming place for your pets in the garden or on the beach. Convenient waterline: There is an attention line for the highest water level marked on the pool for your convenience when you pour the water. With a drainage valve: The dog bathtub comes with a plastic drainage valve at the lower position. It helps you drain the water away fast and conveniently. Portable & foldable & space-saving: The dog/cat bathing tub featuring foldable and portable can be folded into a small portable size, easy to store and carry with for camping or traveling. Simple to use: Due to the simple structure, this pet swimming pool is very easy to use. No air pump needed. Usage scenario indoors/outdoors: The PVC bathtub is widely suitable for kids, cats, dogs or other pets that enjoy paddling or playing in the water.