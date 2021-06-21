Verage

EASY FOLD: Easy to folds down to a compact 18.5"x 13.5"x 4.5" and quick to unfold; Travels big and stores small EXPANDABLE: Checked-Medium 25 Inch expands into a Checked-Large 28 Inch. Smart Suitcase with 2 in 1 use for your travel needs UPDATE REMOVABLE DOUBLE SPINNER WHEELS: Effortless 360 degree upright rolling. Well balance under heavyweight. Removable wheels extends service life PACK MORE&PROPER PACKING: Spacious main compartment works well for cloths/ shoes. 2 Easy-access front zippered pockets for small items. The loading of the bottom should be balanced. Heavy items at the bottom, Lightweight items at the top GREAT VALUE: Heavy duty fabric for water and tear resistant. Adjustable strap fits most people’s height, providing easy maneuverability while on the move; Well made and Limited 3 Year Warranty.