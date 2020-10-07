Levit8

Foldable Laptop Stand

$23.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Stand up and work just about anywhere. This foldable laptop stand sets up in seconds thanks to an origami-inspired design that folds flat when you’re done—perfect for carrying in a bag or stowing on a shelf. It’s lightweight, sturdy, and can support 20 times its weight. Water- and stain-resistant fabric boosts its durability and there are different sizes to suit different heights.