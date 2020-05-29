TomCare

Foldable Garden Kneeler

$55.99

A Multi-functional Kneeler: It is not only a kneeler but also a seat, you can use it as a kneeler when weeding and also can use it as a seat when fishing. Two Convenient Tool Bags: One large tool bag has 4 pockets, and another small tool bag has 3 pockets, it is very convenient to keep your tools outdoor.And you can also take it down anytime, it's easy to clean. Easy to Storage: With portable and foldable stool, light-weight, our kneeler is easy to storage, and it will not take up too much your space Durable and High Quality Material: we use foam-padded cushion and durable stool, the foam cushion can make you more comfortable after a long time stopping and avoid possible injuries. The max weight is 330.69lbs. Warranty: The warranty period for this item is one year. If you have any issue with it, you can feel free to contact with us. Description: Why choose us? Do you feel pain after a long time kneeling or stopping? Is it easy to get clothes dirty when working in the garden? Do you want have a seat after a long time working outdoor? Then why not choose us? Easy to Carry and Use Our kneeler is easy to carry outside, with the foam cushion and light weight, you can reduce the pain and pressure when working outside. The height of our kneeler is designed to protect your clothes from dirt and grass. It is also a multi-functional kneeler, you can also use it as a seat, when you are tired you can have a rest with it. Specification: Product Dimensions: 21. 65" x 10. 62" x 18. 89"(unfolded)23. 63" x 10. 62" x 5. 51"(folded)Product weight: 2. 6kg/ 5. 73lbsMaterial: Steel pipe, EVA, plastic Package Includes: 1 x Garden Kneeler/Seat1x Tool Pouch1 x Instruction