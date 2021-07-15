Mikel Customs

Fold-up Wooden Picnic Table & Carrier

$180.00

...it’s both! This handmade wooden wonder carries your snacks and sips one minute, then magics into a little table the next. Here’s how: Once you’ve found a picture-perfect spot and unloaded your precious cargo, just unlatch the sides and extend the legs, then pull up a comfy blanket or two to sit on. (We like to think it’s how Mary Poppins would picnic.) It’s all handmade from cherry wood, to boot—as if it didn’t have our hearts already.