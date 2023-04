Paravel

Fold-up Bag

€81.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paravel

Shop now. Pay later. 4 interest-free payments with afterpay. Our Fold-Up Bag, made of our ultra-lightweight, water-resistant Negative Nylon, is impossibly storage-friendly. It’s an everyday duffle, perfect for planes, in cars, at the office, and to the gym, with a not-so-everyday detail: it folds up flat and zips into a barely-there pouch. Pack it up. Fold it up. And go.