Paravel

Fold-up Backpack

$65.00

THE MOST PACKABLE BACPACK EVER: Feather-light and zips completely flat. Slide it over the handles of your wheeled luggage as a personal item, or throw it in your carry-on as an extra bag for the trip home. WORRY-FREE CARRY ON: Boarding is a breeze. Throw it over your shoulder, or slide it over the handle of your rolling bag using it’s smart trolley sleeve. Fits neatly in the overhead bin or under the seat in front of you. LIGHTWEIGHT FOR EVERYDAY ADVENTURES: Lightweight, durable nylon means this collapsible bag does it all. Reinforced cotton webbing shoulder straps and top handle are strong enough to handle daily wear-and-tear while not adding any bulk. THE PERFECT EXTRA BAG: Zips into a compact pouch to fit easily inside your luggage or duffel. Use it as a gym bag, work bag, travel bag, or a “rescue bag” to get all the extra shopping you did back home.