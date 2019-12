Paravel

Fold-up Backpack

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paravel

The backpack for when adventure calls. It stores flat in a barely-there pouch and, once needed, expands into a full-size backpack to take on anything. Made of our featherweight signature nylon, the Fold-Up Backpack is equally handy at work, at the gym, or in your carry-on. Dimensions: Unfolded 9" x 13" x 16"; Folded 6.5" x 6" x 2.5"