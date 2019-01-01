Southern Enterprises

Fold-out Convertible Desk

An ideal solution for any room, this antique white writing desk folds away neat and compact. Fold the desk down and you reveal a convenient storage area with two adjustable shelves, bill organizers and a corkboard. Whether you choose to use this in your home office, living room, bedroom or dorm, you are sure to be pleased with the amazing functionality of this fold out desk. This convenient wall mount design features 3 bill organizers, 2 adjustable shelves, 2 fixed shelves, and 1 corkboard total.