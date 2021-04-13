Savage x Fenty

Foiled Sprigs Embroidered String Bikini

$24.95

At Savage x Fenty

Details Floral embroidery decorates our Foiled Sprigs Embroidered String Bikini, featuring a sheer mesh back panel. Subtle enough to be worn on your wedding day and light enough to wear on your honeymoon. Mid-rise Moderate coverage Invisible tulle front with foiled embroidery Sheer mesh back panel Satin bow at center front Cotton gusset Front Ground: 100% Nylon; Front Embellishment: 100% Polyester; Back Panel: 68% Nylon, 32% Elastane; Gusset: 100% Cotton Machine wash cold, delicate cycle, remove promptly, tumble dry low Imported #SavageXFenty