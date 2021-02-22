evolvetogether

Fog Eraser – 1 Dry Cloth

Kick fog and bacteria to the curb with the Fog Eraser, a large reusable dry cloth that uses patented nanotechnology to prevent fog and banish bacteria on hard surfaces for up 24 hours. No messy liquids or smelly chemicals — just wipe and go. The Fog Eraser is marked with London’s Royal Observatory global coordinates (aka the official Prime Meridian line) as a reminder that nearly 8 billion people share this one beautiful planet, and we’re all connected no matter our gender, race, religion or where we live. Each Fog Eraser features: 1 Fog Eraser — a high-tech dry cloth that leaves an atom-sized, anti-fog and anti-bacterial nanofilm on hard surfaces for up to 24 hours. 1 plant-based, biodegradable storage pouch to keep the Fog Eraser clean between uses. The Fog Eraser is a 7” square — perfectly sized for using on everything from tiny camera lenses and glasses to helmets and mirrors. The Fog Eraser is reusable for 3 to 6 months (approximately 200 uses) when properly stored. To use, evenly wipe on a dry, hard surface for about 10 seconds (don’t forget to wipe both sides of your glasses!). For even better performance, you may lightly breathe on the surface and then wipe one more time. For best results, use daily and safely store in the pouch between uses. Some condensation can occur during high humidity and extreme temperatures or if wiped with another cloth after using the Fog Eraser. Completely odorless and SGS-tested to have zero alcohol or heavy metals. Shipped in 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging. The Fog Eraser can be recycled with textiles. Do not wash. Due to the nature of this product, all sales are final and cannot be exchanged. Restocking between 03/01 and 03/05