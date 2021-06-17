United States
Spoken Flames
Focused Candle
$34.00
At Spoken Flames
This immersive candle experience engages your senses to help you feel more grounded, inspired, and connected to yourself and your goals. A soft-crackling wooden wick candle with a golden shimmer and a curated scent, FOCUSED has a grounding, soothing blend of vanilla, eucalyptus, and sandalwood to evoke calm and encourage focus. This candle also includes an audible spoken word poem that’s activated via our Instagram filter. It’s a one-of-a-kind candle experience!