Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Focus Chunky Sliders
$40.00
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Sandals by ASOS DESIGN Who else is feeling that summer state of mind? Slip-on style Open toe Chunky sole
Need a few alternatives?
Giovanna
Raffia Mule Peacock
£212.81
from
Giovanna
BUY
Nomasei
Hotel De La Plage Mule
£105.00
from
Nomasei
BUY
Crocs
Crocs Women's Citilane Roka Minnie Mouse Slip-on Loafer
from
Amazon
BUY
Birdies
The Songbird
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Organic Cotton Bandana
$9.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Knot Headband In Leopard Print With Pearl Embellishment
C$16.83
C$6.31
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Knot Headband
C$12.62
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knot Headband In Ditsy Floral Print
$9.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Barge Platform Oxford
£138.85
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Giovanna
Raffia Mule Peacock
£212.81
from
Giovanna
BUY
Nomasei
Hotel De La Plage Mule
£105.00
from
Nomasei
BUY
promoted
Rothy's
Black Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted