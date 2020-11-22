Jimmy Jane

Focus

$170.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jimmy Jane

The JimmyJane FOCUS Sonic Vibrator puts you in complete control of your orgasm with powerful, high frequency pulsing vibrations. Though designed for clitoral use, use it wherever you'd like for adventurous experimentation. The unique bulbous design surrounds sensitive areas with concentrated vibrations with three silicone head attachments Precisely delivers highly concentrated vibrations for intense, direct stimulation Choose between four intensity levels of 31,000 vibrations per minute Features a discretionary travel-lock Made using Silicone, ABS plastic Used by women and couples Great for clitoral and nipple stimulation Waterproof and washable safe with a rechargeable cord