Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Flamingo
Foaming Shave Gel
£5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Foaming Shave Gel
Need a few alternatives?
Flamingo
Foaming Shave Gel
BUY
£5.00
Boots
BIC
Soleil Sensitive Advanced 5-blade Disposable Razors
BUY
$5.99
Target
Gillette Venus
Editions Strawberry Razor
BUY
£12.99
Superdrug
Braun
Silk-epil 7 7-700 Sensosmart Cordless Wet&dry Epilator
BUY
£79.99
Amazon
More from Flamingo
Flamingo
Ashley Graham Body Wax Kit
BUY
$10.00
Flamingo
Flamingo
Ashley Graham Shave Set
BUY
$18.00
Flamingo
Flamingo
Light Hydrating Spray
BUY
$10.00
Flamingo
Flamingo
Body Wax Kit
BUY
$9.99
Target
More from Body Care
Flamingo
Foaming Shave Gel
BUY
£5.00
Boots
Byredo
Blanche Body Wash
BUY
£36.00
Net-A-Porter
Oribe
Côte D'azur Restorative Body Crème
BUY
$52.00
$65.00
Oribe
BIC
Soleil Sensitive Advanced 5-blade Disposable Razors
BUY
$5.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted