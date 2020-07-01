Panoxyl

Foaming Acne Wash, Maximum Strength, 10% Benzoyl Peroxide

Tough enough to battle even the worst breakout, the maximum strength fast-acting PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to clear acne at lightning speed! Recommended by dermatologists, this daily control wash cleans and unclogs pores to clear existing breakouts. This gentle benzoyl peroxide daily acne face wash helps get rid of acne by removing dirt and bacteria to clear pores and prevent future breakouts. It can also help to prevent new blemishes from forming when used as part of a daily acne treatment routine. The 5.5-ounce tube of foaming formula is balanced with emollients for a more gentle & hydrating daily cleanse. PanOxyl uses the strongest over the counter benzoyl peroxide formula available, containing 10% benzoyl peroxide with 4 humectants and 3 emollients to increase hydration. It kills acne-causing bacteria fast, and cleans and unclogs pores on face, chest and back. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash clears existing acne fast and helps prevent new blemishes from forming and helps the skin to shed more effectively to keep pores from becoming clogged PanOxyl uses the power of benzoyl peroxide to kill acne-causing bacteria fast. Our daily washes are clinically proven to clear existing acne and prevent future breakouts to end the acne cycle. Dermatologists recommend PanOxyl® because it’s an effective medicine backed by real science. Why benzoyl peroxide?