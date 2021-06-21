Foam Yoga Blocks, Set Of 2

$18.49 $12.18

Buy Now Review It

Set of 2 yoga blocks help promote better balance, proper alignment, and deeper poses Made of durable, high-density foam for reliable support and long-lasting performance Slip-resistant surface help ensure a secure hold; round edges for a comfortable, steady grip Lightweight and modular; use separately or stacked together in a variety of configurations Large enough to comfortably sit on; measure 4 by 9 by 6 inches each (LxWxH) An Amazon Brand