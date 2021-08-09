MECCA MAX

Foam-o Gentle Gel Cleanser

The MECCA view: Dirt, makeup, oil? Time to go. This get-it-done gel cleanser transforms into a lightweight foam for a seriously satisfying clean. Aloe vera, niacinamide and beta glucan get together to soothe, hydrate and make washing your face the best part of your day. Use it morning, night or whenever you need a fresh start. Key ingredients: Glycerin: binds water to the skin, leaving it hydrated and soft. Niacinamide: evens skin tone and locks in moisture, while potent anti-inflammatory benefits reduce irritation. Aloe vera: calms and soothes redness and irritation while hydrating the skin. Citric acid: gently exfoliates to help clean pores, even skin tone and soften the skin. Made without: SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens Pair it with: MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner MECCA MAX ALL DAY EVERY DAY Oil Free Moisturiser MECCA MAX THE BREAK-UP Blemish Busting Treatment Direct from MECCA HQ: “You can rely on this cleanser to thoroughly remove all traces of the day, without stripping the skin! The addition of hydrating and calming ingredients make it a great choice for all skin types, even those prone to dehydration.” Erin Morris – Mecca Skincare Education Lead