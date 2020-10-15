Fenty Beauty

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

$22.00 $16.50

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty Beauty

SUPER-FLEX TIP, HYPER-SATURATED COLOR. FADEPROOF, WATER-RESISTANT LONGWEAR. Give it to me quick: A hyper-saturated, water-resistant liquid eyeliner with an innovative flex tip and easy-grip triangle shape for effortless no-limit lining that lasts. Tell me more: Your new be-all, end-all for lining eyes, Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner delivers everything you want in a liner, and then some. Experience the crisp color intensity of a liquid plus the glide of a gel in one longwearing, water-resistant formula that dries fast and won’t fade or transfer until you say when. Featuring a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold, Flyliner’s all about eye-opening drama—minus the stress. It all comes down to its super-flex felt tip, an exclusive Fenty Beauty eyeliner innovation that allows for smooth, uninterrupted ink flow from every angle. In other words? A hyper-saturated satin finish with each and every stroke—no dragging, skipping, or having to retrace your steps. Rihanna even perfected Flyliner’s tapered precision point with all eye shapes in mind, with an extra long, flexible tip designed for max versatility. Create fine lines, thick flicks, and everything in between. This is no-limit lining at its finest. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 0.55 mL / 0.019 oz