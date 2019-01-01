Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

A hyper-saturated, water-resistant, liquid eyeliner with an innovative flex tip and easy-grip triangle shape for effortless, no-limit lining that lasts.What it does: Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is your new be-all, end-all for lining eyes. It delivers everything you want in a liner, and then some. Experience the crisp color intensity of a liquid, plus the glide of a gel in one long-wearing, water-resistant formula that dries fast and wont fade or transfer until you say when.Featuring a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold, Flyliners all about eye-opening dramaminus the stress. It all comes down to its super-flex felt tip, an exclusive FENTY BEAUTY innovation that allows for smooth, uninterrupted ink flow from every angle. In other words? A hyper-saturated satin finish with each and every strokeno dragging, skipping, or having to retrace your steps.Rihanna even perfected Flyliners tapered precision point with all eye shapes in mind, with an extra-long, flexible tip designed for maximum versatility. Create fine lines, thick flicks, and everything in between. This is no-limit lining at its finest.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: FENTY BEAUTY is 100 percent cruelty-free.