Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

A hyper-saturated, water-resistant, liquid eyeliner with an innovative flex tip and easy-grip triangle shape for effortless, no-limit lining that lasts.What it does: Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is your new be-all, end-all for lining eyes. It delivers everything you want in a liner, and then some. Experience the crisp color intensity of a liquid, plus the glide of a gel in one long-wearing, water-resistant formula that dries fast and wont fade or transfer until you say when.Featuring a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold, Flyliners all about eye-opening dramaminus the stress. It all comes down to its super-flex felt tip, an exclusive FENTY BEAUTY innovation that allows for smooth, uninterrupted ink flow from every angle. In other words? A hyper-saturated satin finish with each and every strokeno dragging, skipping, or having to retrace your steps.Rihanna even perfected Flyliners tapered precision point with all eye shapes in mind, with an extra-long, flexible tip designed for maximum versatility. Create fine lines, thick flicks, and everything in between. This is no-limit lining at its finest.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: FENTY BEAUTY is 100 percent cruelty-free.