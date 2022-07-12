FLYBIRD

Flybird Weight Bench, Adjustable Strength Training Bench

$239.99 $137.75

Buy Now Review It

【FLYBIRD】Design and produce fitness equipment for 20 years. Especially in WEIGHT BENCH, the bench was designed with advice of professional coach. You need a durable bench, Not a one month bench. 【2021 High Quality Bench】Made of commercial thickness steel, past thousands of weight test to ensure safety for workout everytime, Not the mendacious bench. 【Weight capacity is 800 pounds】; Designed a unique frame with triangular structure and made of heavy duty commercial quality steel which is very sturdy and durable; All this is important in your workout 【Fast adjustment with automatic lock】; Designed with 7 back positions and 3 seat positions for full body workout; You just pull the fast bolt, adjust the place which fit yourself and automatic lock 【Good 2 inch soft foam padding】; 10.6 inch upgraded backrest and seat made of pu leather and filled with soft foam padding; Allow you do any exercise with a very comfortable feeling 【Save 80 percent space】; FLYBIRD foldable bench, easy to carry and no assembly needed, folded size 30 inch long 16 inch wide 9 inch high; You can put it in the corner or under the bed when you finish workout 【No worry buying】; For all FLYBIRD Bench, the measurement and capacity is actual result, not as others mendacious bench; Order today and get a 1 year cover on the frame, 30 days cover on the pads