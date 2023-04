Jeffrey Campbell

Fly-away Boot

$360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Leather upper with rubber sole Made in China Pull-on styling with side pulls Cut-out butterfly designs Suede lining Approx 44mm/ 1.75 inch heel Approx 356mm/ 14 inch shaft Revolve Style No. JCAM-WZ1322 Manufacturer Style No. FLY-AWAY