Take yourself on an arousing adventure with the plusOne® fluttering arouser. The fluttering arouser mimics the sensation of oral pleasure from a partner by gently stimulating the clitoris. The powerful motor has 10 different settings and combines vibration, with a fluttering tongue to create a tantalizing experience. Made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the fluttering arouser delivers hours of fun with just one charge. The fully waterproof design is easy to clean and use in the bath or shower! Tongue vibrator key benefits: flexible fluttering tip for enhanced stimulation and arousal perfect for couple foreplay or solo use 10 different flutter settings fully waterproof for enjoyment in the bath or shower high-quality body-safe silicone ultra-hygienic and easy to clean USB rechargeable for up to 1.5 hours of use with low battery indicator quick charging magnetic USB cable included