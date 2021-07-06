Farm Rio

Flutter-sleeved Maxi Dress

$240.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130638280176; Color Code: 018 Defined by an eye-catching print and fluttery sleeves, this maxi dress is an effortlessly cool yet classic choice for just about any occasion. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired. Exclusively for Anthropologie Viscose Flutter sleeves V-neck with beaded tassel tie Maxi silhouette Back zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 51.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 47.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 54" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"