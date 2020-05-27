Agmibrelr

Flutter Sleeve Swing Dress

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Polyester and Cotton Measurement: Size XL: Bust-42.5", Length-41.7". Size 2XL: Bust-45.7", Length-42.5". Size 3XL: Bust-48.8", Length-43.3". Size 4XL: Bust-52.8", Length-44.1".(Our clothing size is relatively larger, so we recommend that you choose size should be one size smaller than usual). Fabric: Super soft, comfortable, stretchy, classy high quality fabric, very soft to touch and wear. Feature: Deep v neck, flutter short sleeve, knee length, stretchy high waisted swing dress. Occasion: Suit for wedding, cocktail party, evening party and casual outdoor. Match Tips: Pair well with necklace, high heels and leggings. Type: Plus size formal midi dress£¬high stretchy, waist ties to allow for a perfect fit. Style: Formal wear and outdoor wear. Color: Solid dress, simple but fashionable. Note: Slight difference in color should be acceptable due to inevitable differences in monitor setting and light. Thanks for your understanding!