Taylor

Flutter Sleeve High/low Lace Dress

$138.00 $52.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A delicate lace dress with a chic high/low hem and fluttery short sleeves is great for a statement look at your next event. V-neck. Short sleeves. Hidden back zip closure. Lace construction. High/low hem. Approx. 44" front length, 50" back length (size 14W).