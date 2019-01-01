Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Diane von Furstenberg
Flutter Sleeve Front Tie Wrap Dress
$498.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Diane von Furstenberg
Cut in a comfortable and lightweight printed silk ... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg
Gwen Silk Crepe De Chine Mini Dress
$398.00
$179.10
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Mae Newspaper Print Skirt
£245.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Belted Printed Twill Top
£226.00
£114.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane Von Furstenberg Women's Maia Dress
$278.60
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted